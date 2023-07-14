Stefanic was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday and is starting at second base and batting ninth against the Astros.

With Anthony Rendon (bruised shin) and David Fletcher (designated for assignment) out of the picture in the short term, Stefanic could get steady work. The 27-year-old hit .349 with more walks than strikeouts and two home runs in 300 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League. He can play second base and third base.