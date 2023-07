Moniak is starting in center field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Moniak is slated to receive the bulk of the playing time in center field for the Angels with Mike Trout (wrist) going down. The 25-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Halos this season, posting a .307/.336/.658 batting line with nine home runs over 34 games. He'll now be asked to carry a heavier load, although Jo Adell looms if Moniak falters.