Moniak went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over Minnesota.

Moniak batted in the leadoff spot and proved to be a spark for the Angels with his second three-hit game of the campaign. The outfielder came up with a big triple in the seventh inning, knocking in the tying run, and he finished a homer short of a cycle. Moniak also shined defensively, robbing Michael Taylor of a homer in the top of the seventh. Since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 12, Moniak has slashed .474/.500/.947 with two homers, three RBI, two stolen bases and five runs. His strong play could prompt manager Phil Nevin to pencil his name into the lineup frequently, especially with starting left fielder Taylor Ward struggling this season.