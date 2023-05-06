Moniak is slashing .310/.352/.593 with eight home runs, three triples, 23 RBI, 22 runs and two stolen bases through 28 games with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Moniak's pedigree as a former first-overall draft pick has long provided hope that he'd eventually be able to put the pieces together as a pro, and he appears to be doing that this season. The 24-year-old foreshadowed his strong start to the minor-league campaign with a fruitful spring training during which he posted a 1.185 OPS and swatted three long balls over 18 games, but it wasn't enough to win him a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster. Moniak could receive a call-up to the big club this season if he continues his strong play in the minors, though even in that scenario it would likely take an injury for him to receive consistent playing time.