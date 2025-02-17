Moniak will be in the mix for starts in center field following the Angels' decision to shift Mike Trout (knee) to right field, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

With Trout injured, Moniak led the Angels with 91 starts in center field last season. Jo Adell -- who started four contests in center field in 2024 -- will be Moniak's chief competition for playing time. While Moniak would likely offer the Angels a steadier glove in center field, the Halos might lean toward Adell if they feel he still has some untapped offensive potential.