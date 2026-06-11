Angels' Oswald Peraza: Two steals in extra-inning win

Peraza went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Peraza tried his best to manufacture a run after his seventh-inning single, but he was left stranded. He's maintained decent stats at the plate in June, going 8-for-36 (.222) with two extra-base hits, six RBI and three steals over nine contests this month. On the season, he's been a bit better, hitting .267 with a .755 OPS, seven home runs, nine steals, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored, eight doubles and two triples across 63 games.