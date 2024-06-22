Sandoval exited Friday's start against the Dodgers with left forearm tightness.
Sandoval was pulled abruptly in the third inning after issuing a walk to Shohei Ohtani. A timeline for Sandoval's return isn't available, but it would come as a significant surprise if he doesn't land on the injured list.
