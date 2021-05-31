Manager Joe Maddon said Sandoval would join the Angels rotation after Jose Quintana (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Sandoval has previously made three starts for Los Angeles this season, including one last Thursday against Oakland. The young southpaw turned in the best outings of his young career versus the Athletics, tossing five shutout innings while allowing seven baserunners and striking out four. The Angels haven't outlined their full pitching schedule for the upcoming week, but Sandoval will presumably make his next start during the Angels' four-game series versus Seattle over the weekend.