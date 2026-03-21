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Sandoval (elbow) will throw three innings in a minor league game Monday, MLB.com reports.

Sandoval never got into a Grapefruit League game this spring while rehabbing from Tommy John elbow surgery. Both Sandoval and Kutter Crawford (wrist) are expected to throw in games Monday, and both will serve as starting depth once deemed ready.

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