Costeiu (elbow) is on the injured list at High-A Tri-City, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

He had Tommy John surgery in July of 2022 but still isn't ready for game action. Given that he is 20 months removed from the surgery, Costeiu should be ready soon unless he's experienced a setback. The 23-year-old righty had a 3.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 68.1 innings at High-A in 2022.