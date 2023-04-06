Costeiu is out indefinitely with an elbow injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
The injury was originally reported as an oblique issue, but Mayo says the injury that sidelined Costeiu last July was an elbow issue that has not yet been resolved. A 6-foot righty, Costeiu has an excellent fastball/changeup combination that could fit in a middle relief or swing man role down the line. He would likely head to Double-A Rocket City once healthy, but it's also possible this issue leads to season-ending surgery.