The Angels have selected Johnson with the 74th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-6 righty from Dallas Baptist, Johnson pounds the zone while using a low-80s slider more than his low-90s fastball. He can touch 100 mph with his fastball but his delivery screams reliever, so there's a chance he ends up getting fast-tracked to the big-league bullpen by the aggressive Angels.