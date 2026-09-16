Watson allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Watson has rebounded well after struggling late in August. He's on a seven-inning scoreless streak with a save and five holds over his last eight appearances. Watson got the save chance Tuesday since the Angels have been avoiding having Ben Joyce pitch consecutive days, and he worked a scoreless inning Monday on 20 pitches. For the year, Watson has a 3.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 60:22 K:BB over 70 innings between the Angels and the Red Sox. He's added three saves, eight holds and two blown saves, with the bulk of his high-leverage work coming with the Angels.