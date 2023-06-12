DiChiara (upper body) is slashing .138/.306/.276 with a home run and a 13 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances for Double-A Rocket City since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list May 31.

After a prolific collegiate career at Auburn which he capped off by earning Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors in 2022, DiChiara was fast-tracked to Double-A. The 23-year-old first baseman has yet to find much success in the Southern League, however, as he's now slashing an unremarkable .185/.353/.247 across 45 games with Rocket City between this season and last.