Ward went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two walks in a 6-5 win against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Ward produced the Angels' first run with a 375-foot solo shot in the second inning. The outfielder reached three times in total, putting an exclamation mark on a big three-game set during which he went 3-for-9 with two homers, four walks, six runs and three RBI. Ward might wish he could play the crosstown rivals every day -- across six games against the Dodgers this year, he batted 7-for-21 with four home runs, seven walks, nine runs and six runs batted in.