Ward went 2-for-6 with a walk, two runs and three RBI in Saturday's 25-1 thrashing of the Rockies.

It was a historic day for the Angels offense, as the team put up a franchise record 25 runs and 28 hits. Ward wasn't left out of the feast, as he reached base three times and collected three RBI out of the leadoff spot. The outfielder has multiple hits in five of his past 10 contests and is slashing .273/.313/.409 with three doubles, a homer, 10 runs, five RBI and a steal over that stretch.