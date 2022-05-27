Ward (shoulder) will be unable to play in the outfield until at least Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ward has been out of the lineup for the last five games, but the team is resistant to putting him on the injured list because he is capable of pinch-hitting. The primary issue is Ward's fit in the lineup while he cannot play defense, as Shohei Ohtani occupies the designated hitter role. Per Sam Blum of The Athletic, Ward did not make progress Thursday and is not currently throwing in any capacity.