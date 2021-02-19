Ward has been getting work in at catcher in Angels camp, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ward was drafted as a catcher in 2015, but he subsequently shifted to third base and is now tabbed to get most of his playing time in the outfield. Though the 27-year-old is unlikely to spend much time behind the plate in the regular season, manager Joe Maddon indicated that his value to the team will increase if he proves capable of catching. As it stands, Ward appears headed for a reserve role to begin the campaign.