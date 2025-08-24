D'Arnaud will start at catcher and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

With No. 1 backstop Logan O'Hoppe getting a breather for the series finale after starting at catcher Friday and Saturday, d'Arnaud will receive a turn behind the dish Sunday. Since the All-Star break, d'Arnaud is hitting a lowly .091/.216/.136 with zero home runs, zero steals, one RBI and three runs in 16 games.