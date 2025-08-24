Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Replacing resting O'Hoppe
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
D'Arnaud will start at catcher and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.
With No. 1 backstop Logan O'Hoppe getting a breather for the series finale after starting at catcher Friday and Saturday, d'Arnaud will receive a turn behind the dish Sunday. Since the All-Star break, d'Arnaud is hitting a lowly .091/.216/.136 with zero home runs, zero steals, one RBI and three runs in 16 games.
More News
-
Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Goes deep again Wednesday•
-
Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Powers Halos to victory•
-
Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Goes deep Wednesday•
-
Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Homers in Tuesday's win•
-
Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Smacks second homer•
-
Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Three hits in Tuesday's start•