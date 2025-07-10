D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 11-8 victory against the Rangers.

D'Arnaud's long ball was a solo shot in the fourth inning that tied the game 5-5. The veteran backstop has homered in each of his past two games, going 4-for-8 with four RBI over that stretch. While Logan O'Hoppe remains the Angels' primary catcher, he's recorded a 0:16 BB:K and .205 batting average over his past 10 games, so d'Arnaud could log a bit more playing time if the Angels opt to give O'Hoppe some time to reset. As it is, d'Arnaud has started over O'Hoppe in two of the team's past three contests.