Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Moves to 7-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels placed d'Arnaud on the 7-day concussion IL on Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
D'Arnaud will join fellow backstop Logan O'Hoppe on the concussion IL after the former was hit in the head by a backswing during Thursday's contest. Sebastian Rivero will continue to start most days behind home plate while the other two catchers are out, and the Halos will promote Chad Wallach from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide emergency depth at the position.
