Anderson allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Monday.

Anderson pitched well but received no run support while he was in the game, though the Angels pulled ahead over the last two innings. The southpaw hadn't exceeded seven strikeouts in any of his first 17 outings, but he's done so twice in his three starts in July. For the season, he's at a 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 89:48 K:BB through 123.2 innings over 20 starts. Anderson's next start is projected to be at home versus the Athletics.