Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Monday that Bremner (elbow) is now healthy and will be invited to major-league spring training, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Bremner was shut down as a precaution from the instructional league due to right elbow soreness, but it seems the hurler is now back on track. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Bremner has yet to make his professional debut, but he'll be with the big-league club during spring training. The Angels are notorious for pushing top prospects quickly, so it would not be a surprise if Bremner reached the majors at some point during the 2026 season.