Bremner is not pitching in fall instructs due to elbow soreness, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

He had a clean MRI and the move to hold him out of instructs is being labeled precautionary, with Blum reporting that there is no concern within the organization about any actual injury. Nonetheless, with a six or seven very strong pitching prospects headlining the 2025 First-Year Player Draft class, the fact Bremner hasn't logged any meaningful game action since getting draft with the No. 1 overall pick could be a tie breaker for dynasty managers deciding who to select in dynasty first-year player drafts.