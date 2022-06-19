site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Tyler Wade: Out for night game
RotoWire Staff
Wade is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's nightcap against the Mariners.
Wade goes to the bench after going 0-for-4 with a run and a strikeout in the day game. Luis Rengifo will start at second base and bat fifth.
