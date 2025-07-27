Moncada was pulled from Saturday's contest versus Seattle after being hit by a pitch in the right hand, though X-rays returned negative, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moncada was plunked by a George Kirby fastball in the sixth inning and was in noticeable pain afterward. He was immediately replaced at first base by Kevin Newman and subsequently went in for X-rays. Though those X-rays returned negative for a fracture, Moncada is considered day-to-day for now. He went 0-for-2 with the hit-by-pitch before his exit.