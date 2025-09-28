Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Moncada will take a seat for a third straight game to close out the season as the Angels go with Luis Rengifo at third base. The 30-year-old Moncada is headed for free agency this winter, and his lack of starts in the final series of the season could be an indication that the Angels aren't prioritizing re-signing him. Over 289 plate appearances on the season, Moncada has slashed .234/.336/.448 with 12 home runs, 35 RBI and 39 runs.