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Angels' Zach Neto: Completes comeback Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Neto went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Athletics.

The Angels faced a 7-4 deficit after seven innings, but Neto's blast in the ninth gave them the lead. During the team's seven-game road trip, he went 7-for-29 (.241) with four homers and seven RBI. The shortstop continues to struggle to hit for average, but he's on a career-best pace in power. He's batting .225 with a .784 OPS, 17 homers, 39 RBI, 54 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples and 11 stolen bases over 76 contests this season.

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