Neto (back) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Monday in Atlanta, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

This recent back issue has bothered Neto dating back to July 22 when he was first scratched, and he has appeared in four games since then without going on the injured list. Neto is hitting .216 with two home runs and 13 strikeouts in 11 games this month.