The Angels placed Neto on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain.

Neto felt something in his side after making a warm-up throw in the first inning of Wednesday's game and had to be removed. The 22-year-old shortstop will now be shelved for at least 10 days, and Andrew Velazquez will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take Neto's place on the roster.