Neto (oblique) said he's planning to resume baseball activities Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto will be limited to light throwing at first before he then begins to incorporate a range of other drills. The young shortstop has been brought along slowly in his recovery from a left oblique strain, which sent him to the injured list June 15. There is no exact timetable yet for his return to the Angels' active major-league roster.