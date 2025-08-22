Neto (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting in the leadoff spot against the Cubs on Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Neto was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds after being hit by a pitch on the left hand. X-rays didn't reveal any structural damage, and the 24-year-old shortstop has been given the green light to play in Friday's series opener. Neto has gone 12-for-40 (.300) with one steal, five runs, four homers and nine RBI over his last 10 games.