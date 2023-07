Neto was scratched from the lineup Saturday against the Pirates due to lower-back tightness, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like a day-to-day type of issue for Neto, who slugged a solo homer in the Angels' defeat of Pittsburgh on Friday. The 22-year-old shortstop is batting .252/.328/.432 with eight home runs and five stolen bases through his first 62 major-league games.