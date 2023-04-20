Neto went 2-for-3 with two doubles in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees in 10 innings. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.

The pair of doubles were the first extra-base knocks of Neto's career, as the rookie shortstop had gone 1-for-16 with a base hit through his first four games. Neto's slow start at the dish has resulted in him quickly being dropped from the leadoff spot and moved to the bottom of the order, but the 22-year-old still remains a promising fantasy commodity. Though he doesn't project to hit for much power or offer much of an impact as a base stealer, Neto boasts an advanced hit tool and should see his .158 batting average climb dramatically from here on out.