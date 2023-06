Neto went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Neto logged a steal for the second consecutive game, and he's drawn four walks over his last three contests. For the season, he's posted a modest 6.0 percent walk rate along with a 19.7 percent strikeout rate. The shortstop is still finding his way at the major-league level with a .239/.328/.358 slash line while adding three home runs, five steals, 18 RBI and 18 runs scored through his first 50 games.