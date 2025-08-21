Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said after Wednesday's win over the Reds that Neto is "fine" after X-rays came back negative on his left wrist, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Neto was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the bottom of the third inning and was later removed from the game in the top of the sixth after he didn't look comfortable in his plate appearance in the previous inning. Oswald Peraza replaced Neto at shortstop, but it sounds like Neto is day-to-day with the Angels headed into an off day Thursday ahead of weekend set with the Cubs.