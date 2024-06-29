Plesac yielded two runs on a hit and four walks over 2.2 innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out three during the win over Detroit.

Plesac retired eight straight batters to begin the game before unraveling in the third inning. With two outs in the frame, he put five straight runners on base and walked in a pair of runs. He posted a quality start in his season debut but has been tagged with eight runs in six frames over his last two outings, shooting his season ERA up to 8.25. As things stand, Plesac is lined up to start in Oakland next week, but it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation.