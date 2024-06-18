Plesac (1-0) earned the win over Milwaukee on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter over six innings.

Plesac was called upon for an emergency start after projected starter Jose Soriano was unable to pitch due to an abdominal issue. Plesac did quite well considering the circumstances, squeaking by with a quality start and a victory in his first game as an Angel. The former Guardian did give up two homers and notched just one punchout, with the latter number serving as a reminder of one of Plesac's biggest flaws -- he's never never posted higher than a 6.8 K/9 in a full big-league season. If Soriano misses additional time, Plesac could get at least one more turn in the rotation, though he isn't likely to be a popular waiver-wire target in fantasy circles.