Plesac (1-1) was tagged with the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out one.

Plesac managed to get through the first two innings unscathed before unraveling in the third. The right-hander allowed three consecutive hits to open the frame, two of which went for home runs, and needed 32 pitches to get through the inning. He's now allowed multiple home runs in each of his first two starts while posting just one strikeout in both outings. Whether or not Plesac sticks around the Angels' rotation for another start remains to be seen, though he certainly didn't help his chances with Saturday's performance.