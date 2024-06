Plesac will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

After posting a quality start his Angels debut, Plesac will get another go-around in the rotation as a fill-in for Jose Soriano (abdomen) who's on the 15-day IL. While Plesac only allowed three runs in his first start, he surrendered a pair of home runs and will face a power-heavy Dodgers lineup Saturday.