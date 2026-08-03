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Astros' AJ Blubaugh: Earns first career save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Blubaugh recorded his first major-league save Sunday against the Rangers, striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

With five relievers, including Josh Hader, having pitched the previous night, Blubaugh was called upon with two outs and two runners aboard in the eighth inning. He escaped the jam by striking out Jake Burger before retiring the Rangers in order on just nine pitches in the ninth to secure the first save of his MLB career. The right-hander has now recorded consecutive scoreless appearances for the first time since July 1, though he has continued to miss bats throughout that stretch, compiling a 21:3 K:BB across 16 innings.

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