Blubaugh didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

Jarren Duran's homer in the fifth inning was the lone run given up by Blubaugh, who served as Houston's bulk reliever Sunday after Cody Bolton went just 2.1 innings. While Blubaugh's ERA still sits at an uninspiring 5.32, the right-hander has been sharp of late, allowing just two runs while striking out 12 in his last 11.1 innings.