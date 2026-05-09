The Astros placed Sousa on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left elbow inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

After missing the first month of the season with an oblique injury, Sousa is now set to sit out another couple of weeks due to an elbow issue, though it remains unknown whether he'll require more than a minimum stay. Jayden Murray was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill the void in Houston's bullpen.