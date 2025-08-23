Sousa has been diagnosed with a "low-grade elbow flexor/pronator strain" and will not throw for at least two weeks, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sousa landed on the injured list Friday and underwent an MRI, the results of which revealed the flexor/pronator strain. The southpaw will be evaluated in early September, and he's expected to be sidelined from any throwing for a minimum of two weeks. This is a big blow to Houston's bullpen, as Sousa has excelled with a 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 59:15 K:BB over 50.2 innings while notching four saves and eight holds across 44 appearances.