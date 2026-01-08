Astros' Bennett Sousa: Avoids arbitration
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sousa (elbow) signed a one-year, $910,000 contract with the Astros on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Sousa emerged as a key contributor in the Astros' bullpen in 2025, posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 50.2 innings before elbow inflammation put an early end to his season. The lefty's performance will earn him a $150,000 raise during his first year of arbitration eligibility, and he figures to reprise his role as a setup man for closer Josh Hader in 2026.
