Astros' Braden Shewmake: Activated, will start Monday

The Astros reinstated Shewmake (adductor) from the 10-day injured list Monday, and he'll start at shortstop and bat eighth in the team's series opener in Washington, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Shewmake is back with Houston after a right adductor strain kept him on the shelf for just over a month. The 28-year-old completed a four-game rehab assignment between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Triple-A Sugar Land over the past week, going 3-for-11 with two doubles, three walks and one stolen base. Shewmake could temporarily supplant Nick Allen as the Astros' preferred option at shortstop, though both will be relegated to bench roles when Jeremy Pena (calf) likely makes his return from the IL later this week.