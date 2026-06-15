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Astros' Braden Shewmake: Resumes running

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Astros announced Monday that Shewmake (adductor) has taken part in baseball activity and is working his way through a running progression at the team's facility in Florida, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Shewmake is making progress in his recovery from the right adductor strain that sent him to the injured list June 2, but the fact that he's conducting his rehab in Florida rather than with Houston suggests that his return isn't imminent. Once Shewmake eventually recovers from the adductor injury, he'll likely have to settle for a utility infield role now that Jose Altuve has beaten him back from the IL.

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