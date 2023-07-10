The Astros have selected Matthews with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A plus runner from the University of Nebraska, Matthews also has above-average power, going 20/20 with a .359/.481/.723 slash line in 54 games as a junior. He is one of the better all-around athletes in this year's college class, and it's unclear if he'll end up at shortstop, center field or second base. The Big Ten doesn't have great pitching, and this was the first year Matthews performed like a potential first rounder, so the jury is still out on his hit tool. He had a 20 percent strikeout rate this spring.