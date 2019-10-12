Abreu is on the roster for the ALCS, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old was effective in limited work during the regular season, allowing just one earned run in 8.2 innings pitched. Abreu will get a chance to contribute in the postseason against the Yankees as the Astros elect to go with a pitching staff comprised entirely of right-handers for the ALCS.

