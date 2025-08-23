Abreu struck out four in 1.1 scoreless innings Friday to record his second save of the season in a 10-7 win over the Orioles.

Plunking Coby Mayo (hand) with a pitch was the only blemish on a dominant relief performance by Abreu. The right-hander hasn't given up a run in August, posting a 0.70 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 10 innings, and with Josh Hader (shoulder) likely out for the rest of the regular season, Abreu is locked into the closer role for the Astros.